Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 169,000 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 115.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,254,000 after purchasing an additional 763,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

