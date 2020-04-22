Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 129,757 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,757 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Owens Corning worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

NYSE:OC opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

