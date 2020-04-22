Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zynga (ZNGA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA):

4/22/2020 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.70.

4/19/2020 – Zynga is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Zynga had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $7.50 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Zynga is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Zynga had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Zynga is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Zynga was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Zynga is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Zynga was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,867,784. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.23. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $1,672,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $406,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,530. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 24.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $18,737,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Zynga by 142.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

