Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/17/2020 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – easyJet had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/16/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 945 ($12.43) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 900 ($11.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Goodbody to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 945 ($12.43) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 945 ($12.43).

4/8/2020 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Main First Bank AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47).

4/2/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,555 ($20.46) to GBX 945 ($12.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – easyJet had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/27/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42).

3/20/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Commerzbank AG from GBX 1,675 ($22.03) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 700 ($9.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,275 ($16.77).

3/10/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,450 ($19.07).

3/9/2020 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,616 ($21.26) to GBX 1,555 ($20.46). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/25/2020 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/25/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

easyJet stock opened at GBX 598.60 ($7.87) on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 695.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

Get easyJet plc alerts:

In other easyJet news, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Insiders have bought a total of 1,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,141 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.