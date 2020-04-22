Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/22/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2020 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/17/2020 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – easyJet had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 4/16/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 945 ($12.43) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 900 ($11.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Goodbody to a “hold” rating.
- 4/9/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2020 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 945 ($12.43) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 945 ($12.43).
- 4/8/2020 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Main First Bank AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47).
- 4/2/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,555 ($20.46) to GBX 945 ($12.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2020 – easyJet had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 3/27/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2020 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42).
- 3/20/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Commerzbank AG from GBX 1,675 ($22.03) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 700 ($9.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,275 ($16.77).
- 3/10/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating.
- 3/10/2020 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,450 ($19.07).
- 3/9/2020 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,616 ($21.26) to GBX 1,555 ($20.46). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2020 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2020 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 2/25/2020 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/25/2020 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
easyJet stock opened at GBX 598.60 ($7.87) on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 695.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.
In other easyJet news, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Insiders have bought a total of 1,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,141 in the last ninety days.
