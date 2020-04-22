Research Analysts Offer Predictions for National Health Investors Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for National Health Investors in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.70. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

NHI traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 9,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in National Health Investors by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Health Investors news, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

