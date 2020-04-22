Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rollins, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. Rollins has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $38,473,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,004,000 after buying an additional 338,525 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,369,000 after buying an additional 268,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $7,387,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

