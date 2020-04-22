Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPM stock opened at $89.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

