RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.49.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

