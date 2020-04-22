Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, 169,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,279,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $7.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

