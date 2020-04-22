Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Northstar Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

