Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,223,000 after buying an additional 539,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $544.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $487.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $574.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 3,250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total value of $1,842,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,085,788.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,525 shares of company stock worth $21,465,178. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

