Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reebonz Holding Limited provides online platform for buying and selling luxury products. It offers handbags, accessories, shoes and timepieces for men and women. Reebonz Holding Limited, formerly known as Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reebonz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Reebonz in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBZ opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Reebonz has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reebonz stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Reebonz worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

