Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.45. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.