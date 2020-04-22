Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 71,540 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,540 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,399,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,451,000 after buying an additional 5,144,232 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,089,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,130,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 972,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

