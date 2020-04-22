Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 294 J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.17.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.