Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.68.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.