Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

