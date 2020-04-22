Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $150.56 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,395.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,415 shares of company stock valued at $64,512,334. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

