Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

