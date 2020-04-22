Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,841 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

