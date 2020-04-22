Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Allergan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,436,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Shares of AGN opened at $184.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average is $184.58.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

