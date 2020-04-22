Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sanofi (SAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sanofi (EPA: SAN):

4/21/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Sanofi was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA:SAN opened at €86.95 ($101.10) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.42. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

