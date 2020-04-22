Real Matters Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Real Matters in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$136.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.24 million.

