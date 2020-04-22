REA Group (ASX:REA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.91

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.91 and traded as low as $81.45. REA Group shares last traded at $81.71, with a volume of 210,616 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$85.03 and a 200-day moving average of A$102.77.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. REA Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, insider Nicholas (Nick) Dowling bought 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$114.98 ($81.55) per share, with a total value of A$49,785.91 ($35,309.15).

About REA Group (ASX:REA)

REA Group Limited provides advertising services to the real estate industry in Australia and Asia. It advertises property and property-related services on Websites and mobile apps. The company operates Australian residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, and Flatmates.com.au; Chinese property site myfun.com; and various property portals in Asia.

