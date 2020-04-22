Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $72,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,944. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

