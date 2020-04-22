Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 108,428 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 733,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,800,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

