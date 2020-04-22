Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Chevron worth $133,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 612,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,783,450. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

