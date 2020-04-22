Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,884 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Medtronic worth $137,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166,811 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.82. 495,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268,521. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.