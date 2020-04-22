Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $83.04 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $47.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,263.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,992. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,197.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,316.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $870.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

