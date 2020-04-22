Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,231,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,517 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $171,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,018,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,995,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $210.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

