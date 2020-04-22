Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 97,942 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,278,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $56,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KO. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

NYSE KO traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. 6,136,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,412,156. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.