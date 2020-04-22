Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $62,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. 3,088,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,497,420. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

