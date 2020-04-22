Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 46,964 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Home Depot worth $235,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day moving average of $220.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

