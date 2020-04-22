Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,545 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $52,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.