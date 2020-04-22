Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ARE. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.57.

ARE opened at C$13.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $855.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$10.94 and a 12 month high of C$21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.85.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.60%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.