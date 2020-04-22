Raven Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $580,731.38 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $580,731.38 and $2,481.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.02668298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00220234 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

