Radium (RADS) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Radium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Over the last week, Radium has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Radium has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $4,744.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019210 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 4,005,366 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986,775 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

