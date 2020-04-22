Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.12

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.12 and last traded at $117.90, with a volume of 99677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.94.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Quidel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Quidel by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Quidel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.