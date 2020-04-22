Quantis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $2,776.44 and $4.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.02668298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00220234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

