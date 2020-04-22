QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,580 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 167.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

