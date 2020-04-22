Quaker Chemical Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

KWR traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $224.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf bought 3,404,453 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

