Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Best Buy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $236,434.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,423 shares of company stock worth $3,456,032 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

