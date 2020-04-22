Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 198,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $878.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,650,000.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Insiders have purchased 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

