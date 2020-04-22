Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE CNK opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,328,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 806,467 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 458,951 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

