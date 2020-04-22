Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Baidu Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Baidu in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $174.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average is $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.