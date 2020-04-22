Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 505,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 87,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

