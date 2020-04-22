Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for ENI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get ENI alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. 42,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 162.48, a P/E/G ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ENI by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 728,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.