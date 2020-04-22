Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Twitter Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Twitter in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twitter’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Twitter to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Twitter by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1,370.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 848,314 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,934 shares of company stock worth $9,253,690 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

