Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 35.51%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFBS. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

