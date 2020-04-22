Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Cut by Boenning Scattergood

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Park National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $76.51 on Monday. Park National has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million.

In related news, Director Robert E. Oneill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.98 per share, with a total value of $394,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park National by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

